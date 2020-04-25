How You Can Support MorinvilleNews.com

We Need Your Support

For the past 10 years, The Morinville News has provided responsible daily local news to Morinville and surrounding area through articles, opinion pieces, videos, and posts on our highly-popular Facebook page.

Like most publications, that has been funded through advertising dollars.

The Morinville News has always had a small but dedicated core of advertisers who understand and support our mission to not only keep the community informed but to celebrate the people, groups and events that make Morinville a great place to live.

While we appreciate that support, we have seen a steep decline in revenue due to the economy and most recently COVID-19.

With revenues down by approximately 60% from last year, we have made the difficult decision to continue MorinvilleNews.com, MorinvilleNews.tv, and MorinvilleOnline.com on a month-to-month basis. Quite simply, if we have the revenue at the end of one month to produce content for the next month, we will continue to do so.

We look forward to continuing to serve this community and the many great people doing many great things. But to do that, we must have support to do so.

How You Can Help

By making a one-time or ongoing donation to the Morinville News, you can help ensure that your community continues to enjoy the benefits of local, balanced and accountable community news.

For the past 10 years, we’ve been here for you. We hope we can count on all of you to be here for us.

Become A Supporter or Patron With the link below you can make a one-time or ongoing contribution in any amount to MorinvilleNews.com. If you would like to support us monthly, there is a checkbox below where you put the amount of your support. Become A Supporter

