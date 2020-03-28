Morinville News Advertiser Directory

Below is some updated information on the status of our Advertisers. As COVID-19 is changing things rapidly, we recommend you contact the businesses directly to confirm details.

Morinville News Advertising Directory

Alternatives & Options = regular hours one customer in store at a time

780-939-0141

Faceboook page

Bistro di Madre Piccola = offering delivery

780-572-5545

Faceboook page

Bumper to Bumper = open reduced hours

780-939-2100

Faceboook page

DQ Morinville = drive through open

780-939-7550

Faceboook page

Dr. Darren Romanowski = closed to public emergency dental only

780- 939-1288

No webpage

Flower Stop & Gift Shop = store closed to public but delivery available

780-939-3440

Faceboook page

Garry’s Heating Services = open for essential services / no duct cleaning

780-459-4919

Faceboook page

Home Hardware = open reduced hours

780- 939-2101

Faceboook page

Jiffy Lube = open regular hours

780-939-1034

Faceboook page

JM Turner Goldsmith = temporarilly closed to public

780-939-3920

Faceboook page

Morinville Chamber Office = operating remotely

780-939-9462

Faceboook page

Morinville Veterinary Clinic = open & offering onliine consultations

780-939-3133

Faceboook page

Morinville Physio = Online consultations available

780-939-5150

Faceboook page

Northgate Chev (Karen Proulx) = open for services

780-476-3371

Faceboook page

Putnam & Lawson = open by appointment only

780-939-2001

Website

Quinn’s Plumbing & Heating= open for essential services

780-939-4217

Website

RT Septic = still providing acreage visits and estimates

780-246-8141

Faceboook page

Smith Music = closed to the pubic. Conducting lessons via video conference

780-862-0340

Faceboook page

Sobeys Morinville = open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with senior hour at 7 a.m.

780-939-4418

Faceboook page

Tirecraft = open reduced hours

780-939-4250

Faceboook page

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce also has a list of businesses in town and their current status and offers. Please do not contact Morinville News to be added to our Advertiser list. Please contact the Chamber and they will add you to their list, and our readers can access that info through the link below.

PROVINCIALLY DEEMED ESSENTIAL RETAIL SERVICES

The province’s list of essential retail businesses announced Mar. 27 is below:

• Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale sale of food, pet food and supplies, and household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences and businesses, including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, markets and other similar retailers

• Businesses that provide essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including feed, animal food, pet food and animal supplies, including bedding

• AGLC, beer, wine and liquor stores and alcohol producers, and stores that sell beer and wine through arrangements with authorized providers; vaping stores; cannabis producers

• Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers including providers of motor vehicle, aircraft and water/marine craft fuels

• Motor vehicle, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle-repair, including bicycle repair, aircraft repair, heavy equipment repair, watercraft/marine craft repairs, car and truck dealerships and related facilities

• Hardware stores and stores that provide hardware products necessary to the essential operations of residences and businesses