Morinville News Advertiser Directory

Below is some updated information on the status of our Advertisers. As COVID-19 is changing things rapidly, we recommend you contact the businesses directly to confirm details.
Morinville News Advertising Directory
Alternatives & Options = regular hours one customer in store at a time
780-939-0141
Faceboook page
Bistro di Madre Piccola = offering delivery
780-572-5545
Faceboook page
Bumper to Bumper = open reduced hours
780-939-2100
Faceboook page
DQ Morinville = drive through open
780-939-7550
Faceboook page
Dr. Darren Romanowski = closed to public emergency dental only
780- 939-1288
No webpage
Flower Stop & Gift Shop = store closed to public but delivery available
780-939-3440
Faceboook page
Garry’s Heating Services = open for essential services / no duct cleaning
780-459-4919
Faceboook page
Home Hardware = open reduced hours
780- 939-2101
Faceboook page
Jiffy Lube = open regular hours
780-939-1034
Faceboook page
JM Turner Goldsmith = temporarilly closed to public
780-939-3920
Faceboook page
Morinville Chamber Office = operating remotely
780-939-9462
Faceboook page
Morinville Veterinary Clinic = open & offering onliine consultations
780-939-3133
Faceboook page
Morinville Physio = Online consultations available
780-939-5150
Faceboook page
Northgate Chev (Karen Proulx) = open for services
780-476-3371
Faceboook page
Putnam & Lawson = open by appointment only
780-939-2001
Website
Quinn’s Plumbing & Heating= open for essential services
780-939-4217
Website
RT Septic = still providing acreage visits and estimates
780-246-8141
Faceboook page
Smith Music = closed to the pubic. Conducting lessons via video conference
780-862-0340
Faceboook page
Sobeys Morinville = open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with senior hour at 7 a.m.
780-939-4418
Faceboook page
Tirecraft = open reduced hours
780-939-4250
Faceboook page
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce also has a list of businesses in town and their current status and offers. Please do not contact Morinville News to be added to our Advertiser list. Please contact the Chamber and they will add you to their list, and our readers can access that info through the link below.
PROVINCIALLY DEEMED ESSENTIAL RETAIL SERVICES
The province’s list of essential retail businesses announced Mar. 27 is below:
• Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale sale of food, pet food and supplies, and household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences and businesses, including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, markets and other similar retailers
• Businesses that provide essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including feed, animal food, pet food and animal supplies, including bedding
• AGLC, beer, wine and liquor stores and alcohol producers, and stores that sell beer and wine through arrangements with authorized providers; vaping stores; cannabis producers
• Gas stations, diesel, propane and heating fuel providers including providers of motor vehicle, aircraft and water/marine craft fuels
• Motor vehicle, auto-supply, auto and motor-vehicle-repair, including bicycle repair, aircraft repair, heavy equipment repair, watercraft/marine craft repairs, car and truck dealerships and related facilities
• Hardware stores and stores that provide hardware products necessary to the essential operations of residences and businesses