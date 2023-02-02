Alberta tops CFIB’s Red Tape Report for 2023
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released its 13th Annual Red Tape Report Card Wednesday morning, part of the business advocacy group’s Red Tape Awareness Week. […]
Whether you’re planning to impress your guests or meal prepping for the week, this five-ingredient recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser. […]
In their second-last game of the 2022-2023 Capital Junior Hockey League regular season, the Jets took their eighth straight win, defeating the visiting Spruce Grove Regals 12-3. […]
Above: Cardiff Echoes residents Levi Dickson (16) and Tehya Dickson (15) will compete with Team Alberta in swimming at the […]
Service Canada is the recipient of this year’s Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ (CFIB) Paperweight Award for the delays, wait times, and long timelines that held up the passport process for hundreds of thousands of Canadians looking to travel over the past year. […]
Interest rates for Alberta Student Loans have increased 7 times in the past year leaving newly graduated students with dramatically increasing debt. On her Alberta Loan of $10,960, my daughter will end up paying $4500 – $5000 in interest when her loans are totally paid off in 9.5 years at the current rates. […]
The physical and mental health of some town residents could be put at risk by a move to shorter hours at the Morinville Leisure Centre. That’s the belief of resident Kait Palmer, who has started a campaign, including an online petition to oppose a planned reduction in hours at the centre. […]
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) suggests a 10% reduction in red tape equates to an estimated 656,361 patient visits per year. […]
Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA) Executive Director Mark Plamondon was one of 7,000 Albertans to receive the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. […]
It has been a long journey from Kharkiv in Eastern Ukraine to Morinville, Alberta, for the Korniienko family. Father Ihor, mother Nelia, children Maksym (13), Vadym (8), Kyrylo (7), and sister Tamara Sukhorukova arrived in Morinville on Friday, Jan 13. […]
Here is a recap of the Sting AA games this past week […]
Back-to-back wins Saturday, and Sunday extended the Morinville Junior B Jets’ winning streak to seven consecutive games. […]
The Kings, who finished third with a 9-5-0 record, will take on the sixth-place Devon Barons, who finished 6-6-2. […]
The latest Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) Business Barometer shows the 12-month index gained 0.5 points, reaching 51.4 index points in January of 2023, […]
If you are a teen who hates Valentine’s Day, then Morinville Community Library’s Anti-Valentines event may be for you! […]
