Grinch visits Garrison to view holiday photobooth displays

Above: The Gingerbread House sponsored by the MFRC. It is located on the fence behind MFRC-Bldg 161. Angela Duckworth, MFRC Communications joined the Grinch for a photo. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

The Edmonton Garrison got a visit from the Grinch on Friday afternoon at some of the Holiday Photobooth displays located around the Garrison.

Edmonton MFRC Communications Coordinator Angela Duckworth said the displays are open to the public and running until the New Year.

Duckworth joined the Grinch for a photo at the MFRC Gingerbread House and the Health Promotion Christmas Tree Farm Truck display.

The 7 custom photo displays were created by Garrison community partners, which included the Military Family Resource Centre, Health Promotion, 1 Service Battalion, Canadian Forces Housing Agency, Guthrie School and Canex.

The displays are located off the Base, along RR 244.

At the Canex display, the Grinch was joined by Marie-Christine Dery, Electronic Consultant and Elaine Stanners, Base Store Manager.

One display is on the left of the school, one at 158 Arras Ave, two near the MFRC on the fence along RR 244 and one near the skate park.

Only six of the seven custom photo displays are pictured here.