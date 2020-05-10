Morinville News Videos

In addition to providing a variety of news articles on our daily news site, Morinville News also provides video news coverage and interviews through our website MorinvilleNews.tv. These segments include It’s YOUR Business, interviews with local businesses; Book Bites, a weekly program from the Morinville Community Library; and Our Morinville, interviews with local residents on a variety of topics.
It's YOUR Business: Infinite Event Services
It's YOUR Business: Morinville Physical Therapy
Our Morinville: Local authors Christopher Raine & Riley Quinn
It's YOUR Business: Nourish Morinville
Our Morinville: Sister Alice Trottier talks about life in Morinville over the past century
It's YOUR Business: Men on Fire with Travis Belanger
It's YOUR Business: Higher Grounds Espresso Bar
It's YOUR Business: Rooke School of Karate
It's YOUR Business: RT Septic
It’s YOUR Business: The Flower Stop & Gift Shop
It's YOUR Business: Jiffy Lube Morinville
Our Morinville: Paulette Houle and the building of the Ray McDonald Arena
It’s YOUR Business: Alternatives Options
It's Your Business: Smith Music
Book Bites: Freedom to Read Week
Book Bites: I Read Canadian Day
Book Bites: Library needs help to name their new chameleon
Book Bites: Morinville Community Library's Winter Reading Program
It Was Always About Community - Morinville News
Book Bites 13 - Apr 1 - Plan of Service
Book Bites 12 - Mar 25 - Loose Threads Quilting Group
