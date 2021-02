CLICK THE VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH SEGMENT

In this segment of Our Morinville, NAIT student Theon Hogg interviews Morinville Lions Club President Tina Gougeon about the effects shutdowns have had on the active service club.

Morinville Online reached out to the Legion, Lions and Rotary for an interview on this series. The Legion segment ran last week. The Morinville Rotary did not respond to our interview request.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments