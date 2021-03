The Morinville Community Library is part of Alberta’s Step 2 openings and reopened to patrons on Monday, Mar. 8.

Morinville Online’s Theron Hogg sat down with Library Director Isabelle Cramp to talk about what it means to staff and patrons to access their library once again.

As part of the opening, the library has changed its hours. Please visit morinvillelibrary.ca for details on those hours.