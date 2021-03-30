Sturgeon County donates $10,000 to Rotary’s LAV III Project

Above From Left: Rotary Club of Morinville President and Sturgeon County Councillor Pat Tighe, Rotary LAV III Project Chair Gord Putnam, Sturgeon County Mayor Allana Hnatiw, and Rotary LAV III Project member Simon Boersma

submitted by Morinville Rotary Club

Sturgeon County Mayor Allana Hnatiw presented the Rotary Club of Morinville with a $10,000 cheque on March 24 on behalf of the municipality.

The funds will go towards Rotary’s LAV III Project, which will see a decommissioned Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV III) monument installed on the Morinville Leisure Center grounds, visible from Highway 642. There will be future access to the site along the walking trails within the Morinville Leisure Center grounds.

“The relationship we have with the Canadian Forces base and the military is very important to us, and it’s getting stronger every day,” Mayor Hnatiw said. “We’re just grateful for their past commitment and for the work that they’re doing today, and we know that we can count on them for tomorrow as well.”

Rotary Club of Morinville President Pat Tighe said the club was pleased to receive the support for the estimated $400,000 project.

“The Rotary Club is very pleased that County decided to donate the $10,000 towards the LAV III Project,” Tighe said. “We know the County is heavily involved with Forces Base Edmonton Garrison. They’ve been supportive of that. They’ve been supportive of this project. We’re pleased that this $10,000 cheque came through.

The Rotary Club of Morinville’s LAV III Monument Program recognizes the Canadian Armed Forces’ service in all conflicts as well as the service of our military past, present and future.

The Morinville LAV III was constructed from pieces of retired LAV IIIs, declared surplus through the Department of National Defence’s (DND) recent LAV III upgrade program.

Even though the vehicle may look as if it is ready to fight from the outside, the LAV IIIs are in a non-functional state. Constructing the programs LAV IIIs will be completed together by volunteers and students.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Morinville’s LAV III Project or to learn more about how you can donate, visit morinvillelav.com.