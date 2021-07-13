Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a pelican at Heritage Lake.

Don also sent us this photo of a couple of bucks in the canola.

Don’s third submission was this nesting bird.

The first cheque for $340.00 in bottles and cans donated by the residents of the town and the county was presented to Cheryl Pasenchnik for the Crafts projects support. Raj Dhaliwal of the Bottle Depot is presenting to Rotary Club Services Director Alan Otway, and granddaughter Tiana is presenting to Cheryl. Also in attendance was Isabelle Cramp of the Morinville Libray. – Submitted Photo

Spider web in a ninebark shrub. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Community Library was at Sobeys with used books for sale and free craft bags last week. They also set up at Sunday’s Farmers’ Market from noon until 4 pm on 104 Street.



Masters Strongman competitor Scott Wallace lifts 215 pounds in this photo taken Friday night, the last lift in a set that built from 215 pounds up to a competition weight of 240 pounds. Wallace is the subject of a documentary on his decade-plus career in the sport. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A female red-winged blackbird takes flight along a ravine in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sunday swim for this critter at Heritage Lake – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Young ducks learn their skills at Heritage Lake Sunday – – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A breeding male red-winged blackbird sits in a tree along a ravine in Morinville – – Stephen Dafoe Photo