Sturgeon County trail receives funding from feds Trans Canada Trail program

by Stephen Dafoe

Sturgeon County’s Woodridge Pinewood Estates trail, part of the more extensive Trans Canada Trail system that intersects Sturgeon River-Parkland, has received federal funding through the Trans Canada Trail’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

The trail is a granular, non-motorized trail located between Ericson Drive in Woodbridge Estates to Sec. Hwy 651. It follows the historic Athabasca Landing Trail that once carried freight from Fort Edmonton to Athabasca Landing.

The Alberta Trailnet Society, who partners with Sturgeon County on the trail, will receive $111,236 in funding for the $384,815 project. That funding comes from Parks Canada, the Government of Canada, and local trail organizations. Previously, the Society received $33,128 towards the $68,010 design costs from the same program.

“COVID-19 has given many Canadians additional appreciation for our great outdoors, and I am pleased that trails in Sturgeon-River Parkland are receiving this investment,” said Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Dane Lloyd.

The MP said the Trans Canada Trail, which is 27,000 kilometres in length and runs through every province, is another way area residents can explore the region and the country.

“I am thankful for the efforts of local trail organizations, volunteers, and partners at all levels of government for their commitment to maintaining and improving this trial asset,” Lloyd said.

The local investment is part of a $4 million overall commitment from the Government of Canada through Trans Canada Trail (TCT) for local trail enhancements, a fund that has spent $16.4 million since 2018.

Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO of Trans Canada Trail, said they are proud to make essential investments because they represent an opportunity to improve Canadian by contributing to local economies, environmental sustainability, and citizen mental health and well-being.

“The work of maintaining, improving and developing the Trail for future generations simply doesn’t happen without the hard work and dedication of local trail organizations, local volunteers and our provincial/territorial partners,” she said. “We are grateful to all across the country who contribute to building and maintaining local trails. We are particularly honoured by the work, support and guidance of our Indigenous partners, whose knowledge and expertise in sustainable land stewardship guide our work nationwide.”

McMahon said working with partners, funders and government at all levels gives opportunity to leverage investments that contribute to trail sustainability.

For more information, visit tctrail.ca For more information on the Woodridge Pinewood Estates trail, visit http://www.sturgeoncounty.ca/Services/Community-Services/Woodridge-Pinewood-Trail