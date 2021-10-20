Nearly $10,000 raised for annual Adopt-a-Family program

Above from left: Alan Otway -Rotary, Shawn Flynn – Flynn Brothers, Blaire Borle – Mortgage Architects, Monique and Andrew Webb – Andrew Webb Carpentry, Sarah Hall – Adopt-a-Family Coordinator, Robin Alley – volunteer,, Marc Meunier – Legendary Liquor, Guy Meunier – Shell, Not present: Tim Quinn – Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating, and Craig Klettke – Jiffy Lube Morinville

The annual Fall Fun Golf Classic, held Sept. 12, raised the highest amount of money to date for the Morinville Marvelous Mom’s Adopt-a-Family Christmas campaign. This year’s golf event raised $9,200.

Major sponsors for the annual outing were Andrew Webb Carpentry Services, Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating, Blaire Borle Mortgage Architects, Re/Max Morinville, Rotary Club of Morinville, Flynn Brothers, Legendary Liquor, Jiffy Lube Morinville and Shell.