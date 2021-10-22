Morinville Chamber / Alexander First Nation Business Award Videos

For those unable to attend the 2021 Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala Thursday, here are the videos of the award winners for this year.
2021 Award Winners
1
/
1
Small Business Award - Nourish Morinville
Agriculture Business Award - Lakeside Farmstead
Medium Business Award - Morinville Physical Therapy
Large Business Award - RV City
Community Spirit Award - Catholic Women's League
Home Based Business Award - Au Chocolat
Youth Customer Service Award - Paw Sitters Club
Legacy Award - Capital Vision Care
Business Resiliency Award - Higher Grounds
Integrity Award - RV City
Spirit of Business Award - Alexander Safety
2021 Chamber Award Gala Blooper Reel
New Business Award - Sturgeon Brewing Company
Artisan Recognition Award - Alair Apparel
1
/
1
Three of the five Alexander Award recipients were unable to make either video shoot. Awards were presented at the gala.
The Spirit of Community Award was presented to Unknown Chief Clothing.
ArcStein Air received the Innovation and Technology Award.
Timberwolf 2000 was this year’s recipient of the Decade of Excellence Award.
Be the first to comment