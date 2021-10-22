Morinville Chamber / Alexander First Nation Business Award Videos

For those unable to attend the 2021 Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala Thursday, here are the videos of the award winners for this year.

2021 Award Winners

Small Business Award - Nourish Morinville Agriculture Business Award - Lakeside Farmstead Medium Business Award - Morinville Physical Therapy Large Business Award - RV City Community Spirit Award - Catholic Women's League Home Based Business Award - Au Chocolat Youth Customer Service Award - Paw Sitters Club Legacy Award - Capital Vision Care Business Resiliency Award - Higher Grounds Integrity Award - RV City Spirit of Business Award - Alexander Safety 2021 Chamber Award Gala Blooper Reel New Business Award - Sturgeon Brewing Company Artisan Recognition Award - Alair Apparel

Three of the five Alexander Award recipients were unable to make either video shoot. Awards were presented at the gala.



The Spirit of Community Award was presented to Unknown Chief Clothing.

ArcStein Air received the Innovation and Technology Award.

Timberwolf 2000 was this year’s recipient of the Decade of Excellence Award.