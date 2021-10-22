Morinville Chamber / Alexander First Nation Business Award Videos

Oct 22, 2021 Business, Local News, Morinville News 0

For those unable to attend the 2021 Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala Thursday, here are the videos of the award winners for this year.

2021 Award Winners

Three of the five Alexander Award recipients were unable to make either video shoot. Awards were presented at the gala.


The Spirit of Community Award was presented to Unknown Chief Clothing.

ArcStein Air received the Innovation and Technology Award.

Timberwolf 2000 was this year’s recipient of the Decade of Excellence Award.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*