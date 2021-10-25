DQ Miracle Treat Day to once again support the Stollery

by Stephen Dafoe

Any day is a good day to buy a DQ Blizzard, but Thursday, Oct. 28 will see Blizzard purchase net proceeds donated directly to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Miracle Treat Day has been a DQ tradition for the past 19 years. The Stollery is one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada supported by the day-long fundraiser.

“At Dairy Queen, we are passionate about supporting children in the communities that we serve daily while bringing people together around this important cause,” said DQ Canada Senior Director of Marketing Candida Ness. “We are proud of our ability to support Miracle Treat Day through our partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals and are grateful for the tireless work that our franchisees do year-round to make this happen.”

Money raised locally stays local. Although Miracle Treat Day is in its 19th year, the partnership began 37 years ago with DQ employees, franchisees, volunteers raising funds through the years.

Mark Hierlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations, said as one of their longest-standing partnerships, Dairy Queen Canada has raised more than $44 million over the last 37 years for 12 of Canada’s children’s hospital foundations.

“Every dollar raised goes back to the children’s hospital in your region to help local kids in communities where Dairy Queen employees and fans live and work,” Hierlihy said. “It is crucial support that means better treatment and the right care in the right place at the right time. We are so grateful for the Franchisees and Fans of Dairy Queen Canada, who are changing children’s health and changing the future.”

Morinville DQ customers will also be able to round up their purchases as an extra donation to the Stollery.