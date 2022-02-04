Food: Diabetes-friendly meals to keep you warm and nourished this season



(NC) During the late winter months, it’s easy to hibernate and lean into warm comforting meals. But for most of us, months of comfort food and sedentary lifestyles come at a cost. For the over three million Canadians living with type 2 diabetes, it’s even more important to stay on track.

The great news is that by incorporating healthy foods into your diet, you can help balance blood sugar levels and manage health-related risks.

Have the best of both worlds; hearty and comforting meals, while keeping your diabetes top of mind.

Try this simple and fun spin on two family favourites:

Chilli Skillet Mac

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves: 6 cups / 4 (1 ½ cups per serving)

Ingredients:

1 lb (454 g) extra lean beef (or ground turkey/chicken)

1 tsp (5 mL) canola oil

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 stalk celery, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 tbsp (15 mL) chili powder

2 tbsp (25 mL) tomato paste

1 tbsp (15 mL) yellow mustard (optional)2 cups (500 mL) sodium-reduced beef broth

1 cup (250 mL) canned, cooked, no-salt added red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup (250 mL) cooked small shell, bowtie or elbow pasta

Directions:

In a non-stick skillet cook beef for 8 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain in colander.

Return skillet to medium heat and add oil. Cook onion, garlic, celery, carrot, and chili powder for about 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in beef, tomato paste, and mustard if using, to coat.

Add broth and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in beans and pasta; simmer for about 5 minutes or until heated through and thickened slightly.

