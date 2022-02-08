Community Champions: What Is Sturgeon Victim Services?

Sturgeon Victim Services provides short-term crisis response, intervention and prevention services that are responsive to the needs of individuals, families and communities in the immediate aftermath of crime and sudden tragedy.

In this video Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS) Executive Director Elisabeth Melvin talks candidly about Sturgeon Victim Services and the importance of this organization in the community.

You can learn more about Sturgeon Victim Sevices on their website.

