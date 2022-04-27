Boston Pizza Morinville makes donation to support ShelterBox

Pictured right is Angel Bisanz of Westwinds Boston Pizza, presenting a cheque for $1440.00 to Alan Otway, Club Services Director of The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon.

submitted by The Rotary Club of Morinville

During the March 19 Skip the Line Bottle Drive; club member Benn Fingler approached Boston Pizza to donate their bottles on the day. Boston Pizza stepped up the offer and committed to donate their weekly bottles to fundraising for the ShelterBox Canada Ukraine relief being supported by Rotary. This week, after beginning the process of building their new outdoor patio, they sold off the temporary furniture to staff and customers and donated the money to further support ShelterBox. The new patio is slated to open in July.

This donation raises the total raised by the community to just shy of $20,000.00 since the beginning of the Skip the Line bottle drive program.

As well as the ShelterBox Ukraine relief, monies continue to support local not-for-profit groups.

Funds collected between now and Festival Days will be put towards a Hot Sauce Challenge as part of celebrations. Not for Profits will be given the opportunity to sample their secret sauces to get votes from the public on who has the best Hot Sauce Formula for bragging rights for the year and the prize money.

For more information on ShelterBox visit Shelterboxcanada.org

For information on Skip the Line, Hot Sauce Challenge, or The Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon, contact aotway@telus.net

