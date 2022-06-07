Mr. MTR ride draws record number of riders

by Lucie Roy The MR. MTR (Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run) was held Saturday, June 4 with more than 35 riders and 47 participants.

Veterans and supporters gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. No. 176 in Morinville for kickstands up at 10.000 am.

The approximately 4-hour drive went through Morinville, Onoway, Barrhead, Westlock, Redwater and Gibbons.

Participants were from Cold Lake, Calgary, Edmonton, Legal, Gibbons, Morinville, Red Deer and Ardmore.

Many clubs were on hand, including the Veterans Paratroopers Motorcycle Club, Sturgeon Crew UN NATO Veterans, Bud Rockwell of the Red Knights and more.

An honoured guest was Christie Strazza, Alberta Provincial President of UN NATO Veterans and also the Western Canada representative for the National Board.

On hand at the event was Morinville Legion Padre Greg Fraser for a blessing of the bikes and Morinville Councillor Jenn Anheliger.

All proceeds from the event go to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund.

All toys collected were presented to Joyce Preeper and Tina Gougeon for the Midstream Support Society Santa Store.