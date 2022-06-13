Alberta lifting remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including masking on transit

Effective June 14 at 11:59 p.m., Alberta will follow British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba as it moves to Step 3 and lifts mandatory masking on public transit and mandatory isolation. Isolation will remain recommended for those with symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test.

The Government of Alberta says the rate of new hospitalizations has been on the decline since peaking at 20.7 per day per million of population on April 26. As of June 9, the weekly average of new hospitalizations rate was 6.6 per day per million population.

PCR test positivity and wastewater surveillance also show a continuing trend of declining COVID-19 transmission.

“We need to live with COVID-19 while accepting that it will continue to be present,” said Health Minister Jason Copping. “We’ll continue to work to keep Albertans safe by ensuring access to vaccines, antivirals and rapid tests, through ongoing COVID-19 surveillance, and by enhancing health-care system capacity.”

Masking and any other measures to protect patients in Alberta Health Services (AHS) and contracted health facilities will remain in place through AHS policy as required for infection prevention and control.