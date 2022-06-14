Lemonade Day coming to Morinville during Festival Days

Lemonade Day takes place throughout the province on Saturday, June 18

by Morinville Online Staff

Forty-eight communities and almost 1000 youth from kindergarten to high school are registered for this weekend’s Lemonade Day.

The annual event is a free program with the purpose of introducing youth to entrepreneurship by giving them the opportunity to learn how to start, own and operate a lemonade stand.

Youth complete the Lemonade Day curriculum at Lemmy University, then partner with local businesses in high-traffic areas in their towns to set up their stands.

Participants keep all of the profits from the event but are encouraged to spend some, save some and share some by donating a portion of their profits to a charity of their choice.

Morinville is one of the 48 communities participating. Other local communities include Gibbons, Legal, and Redwater.

As of this writing, there is only one stand registered in Morinville – Wonderland Lemonade, located at iCandy Optical (10205 100 Avenue.) Their menu has lemonade, strawberry lemonade and lavender lemonade on tap, as well as chips and candy.

Amanda Robinson Marketing & Communications Analyst with Community Futures Tawatinaw Region and Lemonade Day Northern Alberta City Director​ is hoping people will come out to support the stands in the many communities participating.

“The kids have worked hard, and we would love to see them recognized,” Robinson said in an email to Morinville Online. “On June 18th we’d love everyone to wear yellow, buy lots of lemonade and help support a dream.”

Stand locations for Morinville and other communities can be found at https://lemonadeday.org/northern-alberta/stands-map

There is also a Facebook page for the event www.facebook.com/LemonadeDayNorthernAlberta/

