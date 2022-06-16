RCMP invite Albertans to keep their property safe through the 9 PM Routine

submitted by Alberta RCMP

This June, the Alberta RCMP are inviting Albertans to take part in the 9 PM Routine. Each evening at 9 PM, followers on Alberta RCMP Facebook and Twitter accounts can expect a gentle reminder asking individuals whether they have made sure to protect themselves from would-be thieves. Crime prevention prompts will range from making sure doors and windows are locked, to putting away lawn mowers and bikes, to ensuring valuables are removed from vehicles.

We invite all Albertans to highlight their participation and show off their crime prevention safety skills by using the hashtag #9PMRoutineAlberta in their social posts! Some of the prompts followers can expect to see include the following:

It’s 9 PM, have you locked your side garage door? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you removed the garage door opener from your vehicle? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, are the windows on your vehicle shut? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you put your lawn mower away? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you shut your gate? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you turned your motion-sensor lights on? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you taken your keys out of your vehicle? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you taken your wallet out of your vehicle? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you put your dirt bike away? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you parked your motorcycle in a safe location? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you parked your vehicle in a safe place? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you parked your car in a safe and well lit are? #9PMRoutineAlberta

It’s 9 PM, have you put everything away and locked your shed? #9PMRoutineAlberta