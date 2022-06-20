STEAM kits make learning science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fun

The Morinville Community Library has made its STEAM kits available to library visitors once again. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and each kit tackles one of those areas of study, allowing users to learn in a fun way.

“If you are interested in having a fun afternoon with your family with the kits, come on down to the library and come try out some of our STEAM boxes,” said Library Director Isabelle Cramp. “There are all kinds of them, and all of them are lots of fun.”

Cramp said the boxes were generously sponsored by local businesses and individuals.

The library is looking forward to seeing the boxes in use this summer.

“If it’s a rainy afternoon in the summer, what better way to spend your time but learning about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics in a fun way,” Cramp said.

You’ll find the STEAM boxes on the big metal shelf by the big wooden table in the Morinville Community Library.