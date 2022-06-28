Rotary present Hayley Stang with cheque, receive update on her work

submitted by Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon

Haley Stang returned to give a presentation to the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon and update the club on what she has been doing over the years since leaving the Morinville Sturgeon area.

Haley was born and raised in Legal and attended much of her schooling in Morinville, where she was also introduced to the Rotary Youth programs.

Haley founded a Rotary International Youth Club; Interact and lead this club on a humanitarian trip that same year.

Following high school, Haley was involved with The University of Alberta’s Rotaract club, serving as the community service chair. Soon after Haley began district roles in District 5370 and was on the executive team for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards North America for three years. Haley has served as The Canadian Delegate to The United Nations at the Headquarters in New York City on two separate occasions.

Haley was a member of The Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy, learning from industry leaders within engineering. Most recently Haley works within a biomedical research lab at Harvard Medical School.

Haley’s career goals are to move on to being a medical doctor while utilizing her engineering background to bring forth an innovative focus to individualized medical care.

When Haley isn’t studying or serving her community, she enjoys anything outdoors, coffee, travelling, cooking, horseback-riding, film photography and learning German!

Co-Presidents Brian Reed and Gord Putnam presented Haley with a cheque from the Rotary club in support of her educational pursuits.

Haley has been an inspiration for many Morinville residents and students. More information on her adventures and accomplishments can be found at www.haleystang.com