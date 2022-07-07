Shop Local Summer: Pancita’s Taqueria

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

Panchita’s is locally owned and operated! Jodi Marshall had a dream and made it come true in 2019, originally starting out as a Food truck. Two years later, she was able to open up in a permanent location at 9918-100 Street.

Jodi has a great passion for cooking and being able to bring a fresh flavorful option to Morinville.

Stop by and enjoy some great food sitting in the sun at new patio tables, eat inside, order it to go or have it delivered.

While you are there check out some amazing artwork, all of the paintings at Panchita’s are done by a local artist and are for sale.

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

