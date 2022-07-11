First of September declared Alberta Day

Sept. 1 is officially recognized as Alberta Day to celebrate Alberta’s culture, heritage and place in Confederation.

by Morinville Online Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Monday that it would recognize Sept. 1, the day Alberta was established as a province, as Alberta Day in keeping with the Fair Deal Panel recommendation to “explore ways and means to affirm Alberta’s cultural, economic and political uniqueness.”

The government says recognizing the Sept. 1 date in perpetuity as Alberta Day gives Albertans an annual opportunity every year to celebrate and show pride for all things Albertan.

“Alberta is exceptional in every way. We are the custodians of one of the world’s most beautiful and diverse natural environments. The Indigenous people of this place are an inspiration in how they have overcome great adversity to create an ever-brighter future, rooted in their ancient cultures and customs,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release.

“The pioneer spirit and entrepreneurial culture of Alberta have driven our province to become one of the most prosperous and generous places on Earth. We must remember and learn from our history and acknowledge our shortcomings while proudly celebrating our heroes and achievements.”

In keeping with the new specially recognized day, the Government of Alberta will host Alberta Day celebrations in Edmonton and Calgary and support other municipalities in planning and hosting their own events.

Details on the day and events coinciding with it can be found on the Government of Alberta website.

