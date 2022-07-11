Shop Local Summer: Technical Automotives

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

Technical Automotives, located in Morinville’s industrial park, is a one-stop auto repair shop you need, providing a complete range of car care services at affordable rates.

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

