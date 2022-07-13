Shop Local Summer: Fusion Thrift Shoppe

Earlier this year Soaring Pig Studios and Smith Music produced a series of Business Spotlights for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce.

With summer here, we thought we’d present the videos once again for those who may have missed them in the first round.

Fusion Thrift Shoppe, a recent business is committed to serving Morinville and surrounding communities with good, gently-worn clothes and more. Serving the families in and around the community, their goal is to make a difference in hard economic times.

If you’d like a business spotlight done on your local business, you can contact us at sales@mornvillenews.com

