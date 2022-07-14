Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here is what our and your cameras photographed this week in and around town.
Joanne Deveau sent us these photos taken on the evening of July 3.
The docks are in at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe
Was good to see people, dogs and birds enjoying the better weather on Saturday morning – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A female red-winged blackbird gets a little territorial on the docks at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Sunday night’s moon was waxing gibbous at 90.4% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Monday night’s moon rose through the trees at 93.78% illumination – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Tuesday night's moon was
Wednesday’s full moon was the closest the moon will be to earth this year. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Female ruddy duck, taken at Heritage Lake July 10 – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Breeding male ruddy duck, taken at Heritage Lake July 10 – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A pair of red-necked grebes at Heritage Lake – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Quinn’s Plumbing & Heating is celebrating 50 years in business. We had a full story on this milestone this week.
A Red-spotted Purple, also called a Red-Spotted Admiral sits on a hedge – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A female downy woodpecker looks for a bite to eat. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
A house wren sings in a tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo
