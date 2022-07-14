Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here is what our and your cameras photographed this week in and around town.

Joanne Deveau sent us these photos taken on the evening of July 3.

A tribute ride for Dwayne Prochinsky was held Saturday with riders gathering at Coach’s Corner in Morinville. Members of the Veterans Paratroopers Motorcycle Club (VPMC) were some of the riders in the group to travel through Alberta Beach to Edmonton. Well known by many, Prochinsky was a supporter of the VPMC. Members of the VPMC were participants in the MR MTR (Marty Robillard Motorcycle Toy Run) earlier this year. – Lucie Roy Photo

The docks are in at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe

Was good to see people, dogs and birds enjoying the better weather on Saturday morning – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A female red-winged blackbird gets a little territorial on the docks at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sunday night’s moon was waxing gibbous at 90.4% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Monday night’s moon rose through the trees at 93.78% illumination – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Tuesday night’s moon was

Wednesday’s full moon was the closest the moon will be to earth this year. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Female ruddy duck, taken at Heritage Lake July 10 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Breeding male ruddy duck, taken at Heritage Lake July 10 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of red-necked grebes at Heritage Lake – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Quinn’s Plumbing & Heating is celebrating 50 years in business. We had a full story on this milestone this week.

A Red-spotted Purple, also called a Red-Spotted Admiral sits on a hedge – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A female downy woodpecker looks for a bite to eat. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house wren sings in a tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

