Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are a few shots our and other photographers’ lenses captured this past week.

Local photographer Don Boutilier captured these great bird photos. Three shots of yellow warblers and the last of wax wings.

Joanne Deveau sent us these three shots of three hares on the lawn.

Joanne also sent us this shot of a bee on a flower.

Sunday night’s moon was at 72% illumination and shining brightly through the clouds. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Monday’s moon was waxing gibbous at 83.69% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Tuesday night’s moon was at 91.98% illumination with a tilt of 131.893°. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay peeks around from inside a hedge – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A young merlin sits in a Morinville tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A young crow gets ready to take flight – Stephen Dafoe Photo