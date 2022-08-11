Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are a few shots our and other photographers’ lenses captured this past week.

Local photographer Don Boutilier captured these great bird photos. Three shots of yellow warblers and the last of wax wings.

Joanne Deveau sent us these three shots of three hares on the lawn.

Joanne also sent us this shot of a bee on a  flower.

Sunday night’s moon was at 72% illumination and shining brightly through the clouds. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Monday’s moon was waxing gibbous at 83.69% illumination. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A blue jay peeks around from inside a hedge – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A young merlin sits in a Morinville tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A young crow gets ready to take flight – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Baptist Church held their Vacation Bible School at the end of July with more than 20 in attendance.
Water balloon toss, open sessions, Bible story and memory work, crafts, games, Missionary Stories and more were provided for a week of fun filled activities, with prizes awarded on the last day. The youth took turns holding up the obedience letters and also singing songs of Vacation Bible School. In attendance was Annika Wolfe, a Summer Missionary of the Child Evangelism Fellowship and Olivia Patterson of the 5 -Day Club. 5-Day Clubs are affiliated with Child Evangelism Fellowship, an interdenominational organization which is international in scope. – Lucie Roy Photos
