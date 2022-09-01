Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here are some of the photos our and other local photographers’ lenses caught this past week.

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a damselfly.

Don also sent us this shot of a merlin.

Boutilier also sent this photo of a blue heron.

Quilts of Valour Canada recipients Claude Phaneuf, Pete Gougeon, Steve Langston, Mike Adams, Stephen Butt, Maxine Butt and Miles Miller. You can read the full story that we ran on Monday here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Chickadee in an elm tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A Lemonade Stand took place at 122 Grandin Drive on Saturday, Aug. 27, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the Stollery Children’s Hospital. – Submitted Photo

A couple of planes could be seen flying around the area on Sunday, providing an interesting view – Stephen Dafoe Photo



Lunchtime for this blue jay. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A yellow-fronted bumble bee grabs the goods while it can. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Stephanie sent us this shot of a blue jay in her backyard.