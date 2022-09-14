Alberta declares Monday, Sept. 19 Provincial Day of Mourning

In recognition of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Alberta has declared Monday, Sept. 19 a provincial day of mourning. An indoor ceremony will occur at the Alberta legislature at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, the day of her funeral in London. The event will begin with a moment of silence.

Workplaces, schools, offices and retail stores are also encouraged to observe the moment of silence, and employers are encouraged to make accommodations for employees to either attend the ceremony at the legislature or otherwise mark the occasion of Her late Majesty’s funeral.

“Albertans, Canadians and the peoples of the Commonwealth will join together on this day in sorrow to mourn the death of Her late Majesty and to commemorate her long and faithful service,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Wednesday. “I sincerely hope that Albertans find some time on this day to honour the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II, and I strongly encourage employers and schools to appropriately mark this sombre and historic occasion.”

The province plans soon to add details on the ceremony at alberta.ca/QueenElizabethMemorial . The ceremony will be live-streamed on alberta.ca and on Government of Alberta social media channels.

The public is invited to sign condolence books at the Alberta legislature and other provincial buildings until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.18 and online until noon on Monday, Sept. 19. The Town of Morinville has a book of condolence available to the public at Town Hall again on Friday, September 16, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.