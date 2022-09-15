Morinville Fish & Game pond restocked with trout

photos by Lucie Roy

On Wednesday afternoon, 1000 Rainbow Trout measuring approx. 20 to 25 centimetres were delivered from the Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery in Calgary to the Morinville Fish & Game Pond.

Fisheries Technician Darren McAleese was on hand to release the fish.

The annual stocking of the water bodies is made possible through a partnership between The Alberta Conservation Association, the Town of Morinville, and the Morinville Fish & Game Association.

Stocking takes place in the spring and again in the fall.