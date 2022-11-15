Food: Easy healthy hack for beloved Salisbury steak

(NC) The scrumptious, seasoned patties of Salisbury steak are an old favourite for many, but they don’t always make it onto a list of healthiest meals. This lightened up version swaps out half the meat with diced mushrooms for a healthy, hearty and delicious twist. Try it over mashed potatoes, egg noodles or eat it as a mouth-watering, hot sandwich.

Salisbury Steak with Mushroom Gravy

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 21 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Salisbury steaks

1 tsp (5 ml) oil

1 small onion, diced

1/2 lb (8 oz) diced crimini mushrooms

1/2 tsp (2 ml) each salt and pepper

1/2 lb (225g) extra lean ground beef

1/3 cup (80 ml) breadcrumbs

1 large egg, beaten

1 tsp (5 ml) Italian seasoning

Gravy

1 tbsp (15 ml) salted butter

1/2 cup (125 ml) sliced onion

1 cup (250 ml) sliced button mushrooms

1 1/2 cups (175 ml) beef broth

1/2 cup (125 ml) frozen peas

1 tbsp (15 ml) cornstarch

2 tbsp (30 ml) cold water

1/4 cup (60 ml) sliced green onions

Pinch each salt and pepper

Directions

Salisbury steaks

Heat oil in a medium sized skillet over medium-high heat. Cook onion for 1 minute. Mix in mushrooms, salt and pepper and cook for 5 minutes, stirring. Take off heat and cool slightly.

In a large bowl, mix together beef, mushroom mixture, breadcrumbs, beaten egg and Italian seasoning until well combined. Form the meat mixture into four equal sized patties. Cook in a large skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through. Take skillet off heat and set patties aside on a plate.

Gravy

In the same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onions, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes or until vegetables have softened. Whisk in the beef broth and bring to a simmer. Stir in peas and cook for 1 minute.

In a small bowl mix cornstarch with cold water. Whisk the cornstarch mixture into the broth and continue until smooth. Cook for 1 minute or until sauce has just thickened. Add the meat back to the pan and spoon the gravy over the top. Sprinkle with green onions and serve.

