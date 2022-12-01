Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Here is this week’s collection of photos our and your cameras captured.

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this great shot.

Don also sent us this shot from his travels.

Rachel Reis sent us this shot of a pileated woodpecker Saturday morning.

Barbara MacArthur caught this photo of a sun dog Tuesday..

Don Boutilier also sent us a shot of the sun dog

Another cool shot from Don Boutilier.

The Zoo was demolished on Tuesday morning. Read the full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville Firefighters take part in a push-in ceremony on Friday afternoon, placing the Town’s new pumper truck into its bay. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mayor Simon Boersma hands Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez the keys to the Town of Morinville’s new $1.1 million pumper truck. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville Firefighters pose with the new truck after the push-in ceremony Friday. – Lucie Roy Photo

From left: Henry Kennedy-Croft, Shea Mercer, and Everett St. Dennis flex some muscle in front of the Morinville Fire Department’s new muscle, a $1.1 million pumper truck. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville held its annual Lite Up the Nite Festival on the weekend and capped it Saturday night with the fireworks display. Here is our video of the display. Below are some photos from other activities over the weekend. – Stephen Dafoe Video

Mrs. Claus and Santa await children to take photos with. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Seven-year-old Lincoln Winterhalt works on his Christmas tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ninety-three-year-old Warner Jensen works on his Christmas tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Minstrels perform for festival attendees. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Lynn Gosselin and company put on an excellent acrobatics act Saturday at the cultural centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The performers put on two shows Saturday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo.

100 Avenue was lined with residents and visitors for the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

One of the floats this year contained the bell from St. Jean Baptiste Church. – Lucie Roy Photo

Mayor Simon Boersma pulls the switch to lite St. Jean Baptiste Park after the parade. – Lucie Roy Photo

St. Jean Baptiste Park is lit for the Christmas season. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Sturgeon Sting held a food drive for the Morinville Food Bank on Saturday during Sting Day in Morinville. All four AA teams played at home during the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Food Bank volunteers Tom and Elaine Tufts were collecting donations at Sobeys Morinville Friday morning. The truck was at No Frills in Morinville in the afternoon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo