Legal hosts Christmas Festival

submitted by the Town of Legal

This year the Town of Legal’s Christmas festival was held on Saturday, December 3.

Approximately 200 plus community and county residents came out to Legal’s Centennial RV Park and enjoyed an evening of skating, sleigh rides, visiting with animals in the petting zoo, and children wrote letters to Santa, all while young and old took photos the “Big Man Himself, Mrs. Claus and an Ice Queen.

Council and volunteers handed out free hot chocolate, cookies and treats for the kids! The Town of Legal would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.