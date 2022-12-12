Food: Chocolate and avocados never looked so good together

(NC) Avowhat? You read that right, the secret ingredient in this silky chocolate pie is an unsuspected fruit: an avocado from Mexico! With its creamy, butter-like texture, it lightens up this chocolatey dessert. Decorated with a coconut whipped cream, there are more than enough reasons to have another slice!

Avocado Chocolate Pie Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 30–35 minutes

Serves: 6-8 Ingredients Crust 1 ½ cups (375 ml) chocolatey cookie crumbs

5 tbsp (75 ml) butter, melted Filling 1 medium ripe avocado from Mexico

1 (14 oz / 354 ml) can of condensed milk

4 oz (125 g) of cream cheese, room temperature (1/2 stick)

1 tbsp (15 ml) juice of lemon

1 tbsp (15 ml) juice of lime

4 oz (125 g) dark chocolate

¼ cup (60 ml) coconut flakes for garnish Coconut whipped cream 1 (14 oz / 354 ml) can coconut milk refrigerated for at least 24 hours

3 tbsp (45 ml) powdered sugar

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract Directions Coconut whipped cream Carefully open coconut milk can and set aside all the solid coconut milk. Do not use the water at the bottom of the can. Pour the coconut milk in a stand mixer and whisk with the sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy and medium peaks form. Use immediately or keep in a sealed container in refrigerator till ready to use. (It can always be re-whipped just before use if it has gone too flat.) Chocolate pie Preheat oven to 400°F. In a bowl, mix the chocolatey cookie crumbs with the melted butter. Press crumbs into the bottom and sides of a 9” pie plate or spring form pan. In a blender, mix the avocado, condensed milk, cream cheese and citrus juices until well blended. In a double boiler on the stove, heat the chocolate until fully melted and set aside to cool slightly. Fold the avocado mixture gently into the chocolate, incorporating well to get a uniform brown colour. Pour mixture onto crust. Bake pie at 400°F for 5 minutes and then turn down the heat to 350°F and bake for an additional 30 minutes or until the middle is just set when you shake the pan slightly. Cool completely. Garnish with fresh coconut whipped cream and top with coconut flakes if desired!