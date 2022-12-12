Food: Chocolate and avocados never looked so good together

(NC) Avowhat? You read that right, the secret ingredient in this silky chocolate pie is an unsuspected fruit: an avocado from Mexico! With its creamy, butter-like texture, it lightens up this chocolatey dessert. Decorated with a coconut whipped cream, there are more than enough reasons to have another slice!
Avocado Chocolate Pie
Prep time: 1 hour
Cook time: 30–35 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
Crust
- 1 ½ cups (375 ml) chocolatey cookie crumbs
- 5 tbsp (75 ml) butter, melted
Filling
- 1 medium ripe avocado from Mexico
- 1 (14 oz / 354 ml) can of condensed milk
- 4 oz (125 g) of cream cheese, room temperature (1/2 stick)
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) juice of lemon
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) juice of lime
- 4 oz (125 g) dark chocolate
- ¼ cup (60 ml) coconut flakes for garnish
Coconut whipped cream
- 1 (14 oz / 354 ml) can coconut milk refrigerated for at least 24 hours
- 3 tbsp (45 ml) powdered sugar
- 1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract
Directions
Coconut whipped cream
- Carefully open coconut milk can and set aside all the solid coconut milk. Do not use the water at the bottom of the can.
- Pour the coconut milk in a stand mixer and whisk with the sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy and medium peaks form. Use immediately or keep in a sealed container in refrigerator till ready to use. (It can always be re-whipped just before use if it has gone too flat.)
Chocolate pie
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a bowl, mix the chocolatey cookie crumbs with the melted butter.
- Press crumbs into the bottom and sides of a 9” pie plate or spring form pan.
- In a blender, mix the avocado, condensed milk, cream cheese and citrus juices until well blended.
- In a double boiler on the stove, heat the chocolate until fully melted and set aside to cool slightly.
- Fold the avocado mixture gently into the chocolate, incorporating well to get a uniform brown colour. Pour mixture onto crust.
- Bake pie at 400°F for 5 minutes and then turn down the heat to 350°F and bake for an additional 30 minutes or until the middle is just set when you shake the pan slightly. Cool completely.
- Garnish with fresh coconut whipped cream and top with coconut flakes if desired!
Be the first to comment