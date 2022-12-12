Sport Shorts

by Stephen Dafoe

4 the Love of the Game

U9 players took part in the 4 the Love of the Game Tournament over the weekend in memory of Dennis Blair Borduzak. The weekend’s games started in Morinville, with the Sturgeon Mustangs U303 taking on the CN Spurs. An alumni game was also held on Saturday night in Legal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

u13AA Sting

The U13AA Sting played two road games this weekend against the Peace River Colts on Saturday and the GPAC Boston Pizza Storm.

The Sting won 7-4 against the Colts on Saturday. Results from Sunday’s game were not available by our deadline.

The U13AA Sting are done now for this year. They return to home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 to face the Fort St. John Flyers and hit the road to face the CAC Cutting Edge on Sunday, Jan. 8.

U15AA Sting

The U15AA Sting was oh, for two this week, falling 6-2 to the Strathcona Warriors on Friday and 6-3 to the St. Albert Saints on Sunday.

Liam Rentz and Connor McCoy earned the Sting’s two goals on Friday and Chevy Painchaud, Liam Rentz, and Nathan Morgan got the sting’s three on Sunday.

The Sting have two more games this calendar year, both at home. They play the MLAC Traxx on Friday night at 7 p.m. and SSAC Innovation Physio on Saturday night at 5 p.m.

U18AA Sting

The U18AA Sting were one for two this weekend, defeating the Leduc Roughnecks 5-0 on Saturday on the road and falling narrowly to the Trac Wolverines 6-5 on Sunday.

The win and the loss bring the Sting to a 12-4-0 record and first place in the Global Health Imports division.

The Sting play two games this weekend, both on the road. On Saturday, they play the Peace River Royals, and on Sunday the GPAC Storm.