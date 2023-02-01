Food: Satisfy sweet cravings with quick and healthy cookies

(NC) Whether you’re planning to impress your guests or meal prepping for the week, this five-ingredient recipe is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Not only can you whip up these flourless almond meringue cookies quickly, but they’re also a good option for those looking to satisfy their cravings without compromising on dietary goals.

These cookies are under 40 calories per serving and are also kidney-friendly, approved and developed by June Martin, RD, and volunteer at The Kidney Foundation of Canada. “These flourless almond meringue cookies are so pretty and versatile! You can use vanilla extract, lemon zest or cocoa in place of the almond extract to add variety to your cookie platter,” June suggests.

Flourless Almond Meringue Cookies

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Servings per recipe: 24 cookies

Serving size: 2 cookies

Ingredients

2 egg whites at room temperature

1 tsp (5 ml) cream of tartar

½ tsp (2 ml) almond extract

½ tsp (2 ml) vanilla extract

½ cup (125 ml) white sugar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 300°F or 150°C. While the oven is preheating, add the egg whites and cream of tartar to a bowl and beat the mixture until it doubles in size. Then add the white sugar, almond and vanilla extracts, and whip the mixture until it becomes stiff. Look for the “firm peaks” that start forming on the surface, indicating a well-whipped meringue. Using two teaspoons, scoop the meringue into one teaspoon and slide it onto a parchment lined cookie sheet with the second teaspoon. Keep a small distance between the meringue cookies so they don’t stick together when baking. Bake the cookies for 25 minutes or until they become crisp.

Once the flourless almond meringue cookies are out of the oven and at room temperature, store them in airtight containers to retain their freshness until you serve them.

Find more recipes at kidneycommunitykitchen.ca.

About June:

June Martin is a Registered Dietitian who has been working with hemodialysis and chronic kidney disease patients for over 20 years at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, ON. She is the co-Chair of The Kidney Foundation National Programs & Public Policy Committee and an integral part of the team behind Kidney Community Kitchen, a Kidney Foundation website providing recipes and renal diet information for people with kidney disease. June is the Past Chair of the Canadian Association of Nephrology Dietitians.