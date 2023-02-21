Legal and Garrison celebrate Family Day

photos by Lucie Roy

The Family Day event at the Garrison was held at the Fitness Centre. The event included 65 vendors in conjunction with the Morinville Farmers Market, hay rides, open skate, open climb, axe throwing, balloon twister, caricatures, many inflatables, book sale, open curl, face painting and more.

Sturgeon County FCSS Chantal Firmaniuk was there with members of the Youth Leadership Team volunteering at the event.

A member of the Sculpture Association of Alberta, Deb Laninga was working on her rabbit ice sculpture for Year of the Rabbit.

Here is a gallery of photos from the Garrison event.

The Family Day in Legal was full of activities at the arena.

Sleigh rides, ice skating, broomball, face painting, large-sized UNO playing cards, Plinko and more.

Deputy Mayor Carol Tremblay and Councillor Andy Beaton were at the concession with a member of FCSS helping to serve free hot dogs.

Free hot chocolate and coffee were also available.

Below is a gallery of photos from the event.