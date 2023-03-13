Sports Shorts

U11 Desmond (black) and U11 Thompson (white) battled in the Morinville Youth Basketball U11 Co-Ed House Winter League Final on Friday, March 10th. After three rounds of overtime, they settled the match with a “first-to-4”. U11 Desmond edged their way past U11 Thompson, 40-38, in one of the league’s most exciting games this season. – submitted photos

U13AA Sting enter the first round of playoffs

The Sturgeon U13AA Sting played the first round of NAMHL playoffs this past week, a three-game interdivisional matchup series. The Sting fell in all three of their games, losing 11-3 to the Strathcona Warriors on Thursday, 8-1 to the Leduc Roughnecks on Friday and 14-1 to Beaumont Encore Metals on Saturday.