Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos our and your cameras captured over the past week.

U11 Desmond (black) and U11 Thompson (white) battled in the Morinville Youth Basketball U11 Co-Ed House Winter League Final on Friday, March 10th. After three rounds of overtime, they settled the match with a “first-to-4”. U11 Desmond edged their way past U11 Thompson, 40-38, in one of the league’s most exciting games this season. – submitted photos

Jack Reader (right) received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alberta Fish & Game Association (AFGA). Reader was recognized at the AFGA Conference held in Edmonton from Feb. 23 to 25. The Certificate presentation took place at the Morinville Fish and Game Clubhouse on Mar. 9, with AFGA President Faran Schaber, Past President Victor Benz, AFGA CEO Kelly Carter, and Mayor Simon Boersma in attendance. – Lucie Roy Photo

A house sparrow gets a pre-spring meal from a feeder. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Northern Lights were making a decent display on Tuesday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sturgeon Brewing Company owners Kerry Lamoureux and Josh Watson pose with some of the Heritage Lodge residents who came out to learn about how beer is made and to sample some of the locally-brewed products. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sturgeon Brewing Company owners Kerry Lamoureux and Josh Watson with Heritage Lodge resident Wilhelm Kungl, who was enjoying some of their Raspberry Cream Ale. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sturgeon County Deputy Mayor and Division One Councillor Dan Derouin presented a $2500 cheque to Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch Association (SRCWA)President Michelle Addo, along with Sturgeon County Peace Officer Supr. Matthew Roblin.

The presentation took place Tuesday, Mar. 14, at the SRCWA AGM. More than 35 people were in attendance.

Guest speakers included Peace Officer Matthew Roblin and Sturgeon County Division 5 Councillor Deanna Stang.

Zone reports were presented along with Officer and Director reports and planning for the 40th anniversary of crime watch this year.

Michelle Addo was acclaimed President, and Colleen Prefontaine is the new Vice-President.

Danielle Reed (left) of Fit & Fierce was presented with $1000. cheque from the Rotary Club of Morinville Sturgeon on Wednesday. The cheque was presented by Rotary President Joe Dwyer and Rotary Services-Community Director Monty Johnson. – Lucie Roy Photo

A male downy woodpecker seeks an afternoon meal on the branches of a tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Don Boutilier sent us this shot.