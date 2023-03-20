SCHS student designs MFGA’s new logo

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon Composite High School (SCHS) student Luke Maslanko created the new logo for the Morinville Fish & Games Association (MFGA).

MFGA President Joe Dwyer, along with Wayne Bhnisch and Clayton Pennell, were at the school on Tuesday, Mar. 14, to present a cheque for $250 and thanked the student for the design.

SCHS has students in the Career & Technology Studies (CTS and Locally Developed Courses (LDS). Maslanko was in the Communication Technology class, and the teacher Kyle Swenson offered the students the challenge for their course to do a graphic design for the MFGA logo contest.

Swenson said students do client service work and have been approached by staff and community who will ask for a graphic design. Usually it is specifically for printing on shirts or banners and other items but they never had someone request a logo redesign. Swenson said it was great that MFGA offered the opportunity, farming it out to local talent.

MFGA presented their original logo to the school and was looking for a re-branding. Some parameters were provided, and MFGA wanted to have fish, wildlife and a sense of landscape. After a review of the image and a bit of give and take from the school to MFGA the final design was created.

SCHS student Luke Maslanko and MFGA President Joe Dwyer presenting a cheque for winning entry in the logo contest. – Lucie Roy Photo

SCHS teacher Kyle Swenson, Principal Sherri Devolder, student Luke Maslanko, Morinville Fish & Game members Wayne Bhnisch, Clayton Pennell and President Joe Dwyer. – Lucie Roy Photo