AHS offers tips to prevent child poisoning

by Morinville Online Staff

Poison Prevention Week is Mar. 19 to 23, and Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding Albertans how to keep children safe and prevent poisoning.

“Children are curious about the world around them. Their curiosity, smaller size and lower body weight, as well as the appealing taste of flavoured children’s medication or brightly coloured objects, such as laundry pods, can put them at risk for poisoning,” AHS said in a media release on Monday.

In 2022, the Poison & Drug Information Service (PADIS) received roughly 55 calls per day for poisonings. Of that number, 40 per cent were related to children five years of age and under.

AHS says many of these calls involved acetaminophen and ibuprofen. Additionally, household items, including leaners, personal care products, car supplies, batteries, medications and pesticides, all of which can be poisonous if ingested or used incorrectly., were reported.

“Although we may not think of all these products as dangerous, they can cause poisoning and serious injury when misused. Other items — such as cannabis, e-cigarettes, hand sanitizers, bleach and laundry detergent pods — are items that can cause poisonings and harm,” the media release states.

AHS offers parents and caregiver the following tips to help keep children safe:

Ensure all medications and potential poisons remain in their original containers and are locked up and out of sight.

Use childproof latches on your cupboards.

Always put medicines away after use.

Keep visitors’ coats and bags out of reach of children, as they might contain medicines.

More information on preventing poisonings is available at Poison and drug information (alberta.ca)

If you are concerned that someone has been poisoned, call 911 or PADIS at 1-800-332-1414.