Food: Separating a whole chicken can help stretch your food dollar

Cutting up your own whole chickens is not only a great way to save money but also an excellent way to ensure that you’re getting the freshest and most flavorful chicken possible. By purchasing whole chickens and breaking them down yourself, you can save up to 30% compared to buying pre-cut chicken parts at the grocery store.

To get started, you’ll need a few basic tools. A sharp chef’s knife is essential, as well as a cutting board and a pair of kitchen shears. You may also want to invest in a poultry knife, which is specifically designed for breaking down chickens, and a meat cleaver for cutting through bones.

Before you begin cutting, it’s important to ensure that your workspace is clean and free of any potential hazards. Wash your hands and your equipment thoroughly, and be sure to sanitize your cutting board and knives between uses.

1 – To break down a whole chicken, start by removing any excess fat and skin from the bird.

2 – Then, use your kitchen shears to remove the backbone by cutting along either side of it.

3 – Next, flip the chicken over and use your hands to press down on the breastbone until it cracks.

4 – Then use your cleaver to cut through the breastbone and separate the chicken into two halves.

5 – From there, you can easily separate the drumsticks and thighs by cutting through the joints with your knife.

6 – To separate the wings, use your kitchen shears to cut through the joints at the base of each wing.

If you want to save even more money, you can use the bones and leftover scraps to make your own chicken stock. Simply place the bones and scraps in a large pot, cover them with water, add seasoning and simmer for a few hours.

You can also use the leftover chicken meat for a variety of dishes, from chicken salads to casseroles.

Overall, cutting up your own whole chickens is a great way to save money and ensure that you’re getting the freshest and most flavorful chicken possible. With a few basic tools and some practice, you’ll be able to break down a chicken in no time!