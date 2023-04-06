Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Stephen Dafoe grabbed this shot of the moon on Thursday, Mar. 30, when it was at 63% illumination.
Tuesday night’s moon was 95.2% illuminated. The full moon is on Thursday, April 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Capturing Wildlife
Don Boutilier sent us this photo, taken on the weekend in Elk Island Park.
Don Boutilier snapped a shot of this roughed grouse on his travels.
Stephen Dafoe grabbed this shot of a chickadee in a tree.
Another shot at a closer angle – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Country Living Expo
The Country Living Expo presented by Sturgeon County was held Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC). The agenda included speakers, Kids’ Corner, Connections and Coffee and numerous vendors. Some vendors included Animal Damage Control, Edmonton and Area Land Trust, Land Stewardship Centre, Peeters Pride Alpacas and the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada – Alberta Community Bat Program.
Sports Report
Morinville resident and Unified MMA – Mixed Martial Arts competitor Gabriele “Shinobi” Brown fought Justin Fernandez at River Cree Casino on Friday, Mar. 31. Brown lost the match in what was his fifth Unified fight. Brown’s record sits at 2-3-0. – Scott Richardson Photos
Around Town
Morinville Historical and Cultural Society Secretary Diane Tellier and President Paulette Houle clean some of the museum’s displays as part of some rearranging to make room for more exhibits on Wednesday, Apr. 5. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Musée Morinville Museum Attendant Donna Garret and volunteers were working on moving the museum’s Baseball displays to allocation within the facility on Wednesday, Apr. 5 – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville Community Library Assistant Margaret Meetsma reads to children during the library’s Cozy Corner Stories and Preschool Craft Time on Thursday morning. The popular program takes place every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. . – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Be the first to comment