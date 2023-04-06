Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots our and your cameras captured over the past week. The Moon Above

Stephen Dafoe grabbed this shot of the moon on Thursday, Mar. 30, when it was at 63% illumination. Tuesday night’s moon was 95.2% illuminated. The full moon is on Thursday, April 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo Capturing Wildlife Don Boutilier sent us this photo, taken on the weekend in Elk Island Park.

Don Boutilier snapped a shot of this roughed grouse on his travels.

Stephen Dafoe grabbed this shot of a chickadee in a tree.

Another shot at a closer angle – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Country Living Expo

The Country Living Expo presented by Sturgeon County was held Saturday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC). The agenda included speakers, Kids’ Corner, Connections and Coffee and numerous vendors. Some vendors included Animal Damage Control, Edmonton and Area Land Trust, Land Stewardship Centre, Peeters Pride Alpacas and the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada – Alberta Community Bat Program.

Peeters Pride Alpacas with Laurie Peeters. – Lucie Roy Photo

Edmonton & Area Land Trust included many handouts on Protecting Pollinators, Bee Identification Guide, multiple stickers, a booklet on Species at Risk In Alberta, Boivert’s GreenWoods, Alberta Owls, and more. – Lucie Roy Photo

Pamela Billey, Outreach and Engagement Coordinator, Land Stewardship Centre had handouts which included the Stewardship Toolbox booklet, Watershed Stewardship Grants, Green Acreages Guide Primer and info on the Snow Goose Festival held in Tofield. – Lucie Roy Photo

Cory Olson, Program Coordinator, Alberta Community Bat Program, had free bat posters, Alberta Bats’ Colouring and Activity Book and bats in display cases. – Lucie Roy Photo

Sports Report

Morinville resident and Unified MMA – Mixed Martial Arts competitor Gabriele “Shinobi” Brown fought Justin Fernandez at River Cree Casino on Friday, Mar. 31. Brown lost the match in what was his fifth Unified fight. Brown’s record sits at 2-3-0. – Scott Richardson Photos

Around Town

Morinville Historical and Cultural Society Secretary Diane Tellier and President Paulette Houle clean some of the museum’s displays as part of some rearranging to make room for more exhibits on Wednesday, Apr. 5. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Musée Morinville Museum Attendant Donna Garret and volunteers were working on moving the museum’s Baseball displays to allocation within the facility on Wednesday, Apr. 5 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Community Library Assistant Margaret Meetsma reads to children during the library’s Cozy Corner Stories and Preschool Craft Time on Thursday morning. The popular program takes place every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. . – Stephen Dafoe Photo