Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Time To Read

From left: Emma Derouin, Reya Derouin and Wyatt Keller take a seat at École Morinville Public School on Wednesday to read some books – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Easter Fun

Legal’s 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt was held on Friday, April 7th. Fun was had searching for nearly 1500 eggs in Citadel Park, taking photos with the Easter Bunny, petting Bun Bun the bunny and visiting with family and friends!

Backyard Birds

A chickadee pauses on the branch of an elm tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A pair of chickadees occupy neighbouring branches. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Connect Cafe sponsored by the St. Albert Sturgeon Hospice Association (SASHA) in partnership with the Morinville FCSS and Sturgeon County FCSS held a presentation on 4 April. SASHA held the event at the MCCC. Topics covered included Advance Care Planning (ACP) and Goals of Care designations. Another topic is scheduled for May on Seniors and Emergency Preparedness. – Lucie Roy Photo