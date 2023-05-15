Redwater RCMP host open house

photos by Lucie Roy

For the RCMP 150th anniversary and Police Week, the Redwater RCMP hosted a community BBQ and open house.

The event took place on Sunday, May 14, and included a boat and a safe boating guide, quad, rollover simulator, collision reconstruction, restored police vehicles, information sheets on impaired driving, forensic identification, a helicopter on site, recruitment booth, RCMP Safety Bear, K Division, as well as information on what policing is all about and a chance to meet the officers in the community and more.

In addition to information on Project Lock-Up, RCMP Safety and Security Checklist, there was information on RAVE,s a web-based communication platform that RCMP are mandated to fan out real-time alerts to community members in Alberta.

Other static displays covered Citizens on Patrol, Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch, NE Corridor Victim Services and the Town of Redwater.

Two restored vehicles were on display. The Crown Victoria 3B95- 2009 Crown Victoria was on site. It was in service in Kitscoty, Alberta, from 2009 to 2013. The restoration is a tribute to all the serving and retired members of the RCMP.

The other was Unit 3A31, originally posted to the Tofield detachment. This 1989 Ford LTD Crown Victoria is mostly original.

These cars are true survivors as retired police cars were a favourite of the cab companies as they were durable and inexpensive to purchase. A few were purchased by individuals who realized they were a bargain if they did not mind being seen in an old police car.

Rollover Simulator.