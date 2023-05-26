Canadian Privacy Commissioners Launch Investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT Privacy Practices

by Morinville Online Staff

In a collaborative effort to protect the privacy rights of individuals, the privacy authorities of Alberta, British Columbia, and Québec have initiated a joint investigation into OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence (AI) company operating ChatGPT.

This investigation aims to scrutinize OpenAI’s privacy practices and ascertain whether the company has complied with Canadian regulations regarding collecting, using, and disclosing personal information through its ChatGPT platform.

The privacy authorities will specifically examine three key areas of concern.

Firstly, they will investigate whether OpenAI has obtained valid and meaningful consent from individuals based in Canada for the collection, use, and disclosure of their personal information.

This assessment is crucial in ensuring that individuals have been properly informed and have given explicit permission for their data to be utilized.

Secondly, the investigation will assess whether OpenAI has fulfilled its obligations regarding openness and transparency, access, accuracy, and accountability. This evaluation will scrutinize whether OpenAI has provided clear and understandable information about its data handling practices, if individuals have adequate access to their personal information, and whether appropriate measures have been implemented to maintain data accuracy and ensure accountability.

Lastly, the privacy authorities will determine whether OpenAI’s collection, use, and/or disclosure of personal information align with what a reasonable person would consider appropriate, reasonable, or legitimate in the given circumstances. They will evaluate whether the scope of data collection is limited to what is necessary for the stated purposes and if OpenAI’s practices meet individuals’ reasonable expectations.

Leading the investigation are the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia, and the Commission d’accès à l’information du Québec.

These bodies will conduct a thorough examination of OpenAI’s practices and publicly report their findings.

As an active investigation, no further details are currently available.