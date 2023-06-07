MCHS telling The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde

by Stephen Dafoe

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde brings Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of good vs. evil to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre stage for one night only on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Morinville Community High School students Avry Thompson and Janessa Piche are the show’s directors.

“It’s 1888, and Dr. Jekyll believes he has found a way to chemically carve the dark elements of a man’s disposition out of his very soul,” said MCHS teacher Vanessa King. “The story of this epic battle between a man’s own good and evil character is told through the haunting chorus [of] characters who act as the voices in Jekyll’s head and spur on the unfolding action.”

King said the one-night show is the latest in a grand tradition of student-led projects at MCHS.

“It is the first of its kind since the pandemic shut down theatre in Morinville and should not be missed,” King said. “Come out and show your support for the future of theatre in Morinville. At the end of the performance, there will be a special announcement about the MCHS Musical production for the 2023/24 school year! Don’t miss out on this exciting news!”

King said Morinville is an incredibly supportive community, and MCHS has always been grateful for the local support they have felt for their program.

“We hope to continue to bring quality theatrical entertainment to our valued audience,” King said.

Tickets are $10 and sold in the MCHS Front Office and at the door at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.