All are welcome at ACFA’s St. Jean Baptiste Day Celebration

Above and below: The Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta (ACFA) Regional Director Josée Côté is hoping lots of area residents will come to St. Albert on June 24 to celebrate St. Jean Baptiste Day. – Stephen Dafoe File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta (ACFA), a prominent French organization dedicated to promoting and preserving French language and culture, is gearing up to celebrate St. Jean Baptiste Day on June 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eldorado Park in St. Albert, just behind Alexandre Tache school (30 Erin Ridge Dr, St. Albert).

St. Jean Baptiste Day, also known as Fête nationale du Québec, is an annual celebration honouring French Canadians’ patron saint, Saint John the Baptist. It is a day of national pride and cultural heritage for the French-speaking community in Canada. This event provides an opportunity to commemorate their rich history, traditions, and contributions to Canadian society.

Through events, activities, and programs, ACFA creates a strong sense of community and pride among French Canadians in the province.

ACFA Regional Director Josée Côté said the organization had organized an event for everyone.

“We organized a community public event for the celebration of St-Jean Baptiste. There will be a petting zoo, face painting, bouncy castle, big games, crafts, and two show one at 3:30, a magic/clown show with Isabelle La Wonderful, and we will have a singing show at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Chantal Marie et l’Onde Sonore.”

Côté explained that the main activities are free and open to everyone who wants to have fun, but there will also be the opportunity to buy the “best poutine in town” from Mario’s food truck.

“This event is open to everyone, so don’t be shy and come join us to have fun,” encourages Côté.

Whether you’re a member of the French-speaking community or interested in experiencing a vibrant cultural celebration, ACFA promises an excellent time for all.

For more information about the event, potential attendees are encouraged to contact Josée Côté, the regional director. You can contact Côté at direction.centralta@acfa.ab.ca or call 780-961-3665 for any inquiries or additional details.

Event organizers are also seeking volunteers to help make the celebration a success. If you are interested in contributing your time and energy to this fantastic event, please fill out the volunteer form at https://acfacentralta.wufoo.com/forms/rpykrl706ev1sx/