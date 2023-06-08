NOTICE: Morinville Festival Days Cancels Midway

submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville, Alta. – The Town of Morinville, out of an abundance of caution, has made the difficult decision to cancel the midway as part of Festival Days 2023.

Wild Rose Shows is currently working with Alberta Elevating Devices and Amusement Ride Safety Association (AEDARSA) to recertify their equipment and operations processes due to recent incidents that took place at another community festival. The group is in communication with the Town of Morinville on their progress and looks forward to future successful operations.

All other Festival Days events will be proceeding as planned. The full event details and ticket information can be found at www.morinville.ca/festivaldays.